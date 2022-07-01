The number of COVID-19 local hospitalizations in Comal County hospitals remained in the single digits this week, while new cases increased, according to county health officials.
Comal County health officials said local hospitals cared for an average of six COVID-positive patients between June 24-30.
Statewide, 2,302 Texans are hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up 367 from the week before.
The number of new cases confirmed over the seven days increased from 253 the week before to 391. The total number of cases reported in the county is now 32,522.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported 9,770 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 9,757, an increase of 2,301 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The county’s death toll also moved to 555, with county health officials reporting one death over the week.
County health officials provided no details about that death.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people older than six months in Comal County is 61.82%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which also contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, that figure is 55.22%.
The fully vaccinated percentage figures now include children between the ages of six months to five years old. On June 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for young children at least six months old.
Comal County’s daily virus data is available at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment by calling 830-221-1150. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for adults and children, visit www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St. Residents can book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
