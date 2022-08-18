Unlike 2019, when Comal County commissioners last updated pay scales for county employees, most residents agreed that 12 years without major changes to pay and benefits was long enough.
Three years later, commissioners approved revising the scale again, automatically continuing 8% pay hikes that go into effect Sept. 3 through next year as part of the $131.1 million 2023 county budget, which they also approved Thursday.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb last week won unanimous approval for his proposal to revise the scale of pay and benefits for 700 county employees for the rest of 2022 at a cost of around $1.4 million — with the cost subtracted from $5.5 million in salary savings from the county’s 125 open positions.
Officials project the remaining $4.1 million will be offset by unused salaries among the 850 total county positions listed in the 2023 budget and the county’s $53 million fund balance. That proposal, along with other budget line-items, weren’t embraced by taxpayer watchdogs.
“We were falling behind the private sector,” County Judge Sherman Krause explained. “One of the things that attracted people to county government was public service. The salaries were generally lower than the private sector, but the benefits kind of made up for that.
“But where we really fell behind was in our clerical staff, in the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office, and we had to address that.”
Raul Flores and supporters with Comal Property Guardians and other residents complained the 8% increases were not based on merit and lavish compared to private sector offerings, along with benefits offered through the Texas Association of Counties. But Krause said the pay scale had to be adjusted — and those adjustments included higher pay for employees.
“We had a problem with people leaving and trying to attract quality applicants,” said Krause, who added — in response to Flores’ query on overtime — that exit interviews indicated many departing employees were leaving for having to work so many extra hours.
Elected officials didn’t get the 8% hikes but instead will receive $5,000 raises across the board after most received at least $6,700 increases in the 2021 and 2022 budget cycles.
Unlike last year, when commissioners added several amendments to Krause’s recommended budget, there was only one more addition — Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag adding a deputy to the courthouse security. And like last year, county officials didn’t respond to requests for a closer estimate on the 2023 budget, which including pay scale upgrades and additional positions will likely total at least $134 million.
Commissioners approved the county’s 2023 fee schedule after approving the budget. They could vote to approve the new tax rate — which would drop by nearly 7 cents from the 2021 rate of 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation to 28.4715 cents per $100 either next Thursday or by Thursday, Sept. 1. The county’s budget is slated to be submitted to County Clerk Bobbie Koepp by Sept. 30.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
· A proclamation recognizing the Comal County Historical Commission with the Texas Historical Commission’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award.
· Accepted $9,051 in donations from the Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce benefiting Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 constable’s offices.
· An anonymous donation to Precinct 4 constable’s office of five Motorola portable radios and accessories valued at $45,000.
· A retirement recognition for Alisa F. Sepeda after more than 20 years as a dispatcher/communications specialist with the Comal County Sheriff's Office.
· Thanks to Tillman Roots, who is departing after more than 12 years with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, including as commissioner’s court attorney.
· Recognitions of Christopher Braun (fire marshal’s office) and Manuel Morales (road and bridge department) for 20 years of service, and John Hood (road and bridge department) and Tammy Kowalski (county clerk’s office) for 10 years of service to Comal County.
· Approved 16 CCSO deputies to serve as school resource officers at Comal Independent School District campuses through May 27, 2023.
· Approved elections officials, five early voting locations and 25 countywide voting centers for the Nov. 8 elections.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
