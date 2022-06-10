New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to take up items regarding a proposed land sale of Union Pacific Railroad's downtown property and the company's office relocation to Corbyn Yard.
Council members will consider a memorandum of understanding with Union Pacific that, if adopted, would begin the process for the city to acquire the railroad's downtown property.
The proposed 3.6-acre acquisition, identified in the South Castell Area Master Plan for development potential, comprises three parcels divided by Garden and Coll streets.
The largest parcel is about 2.1 acres and is directly across from the Civic/Convention Center behind the current city parking lot.
A 0.82-acre site is directly behind the city's building and related facilities further south along Castell Avenue.
Also, the city is acquiring a 0.7-acre parcel where a portion of Hill Avenue is currently located. The total acquisition cost for the cumulative 3.6 acres is $1.5 million.
The memorandum would also allow the railroad's existing operations and office to relocate from downtown New Braunfels to a location in the unincorporated area of Comal County.
Also on the Monday agenda are reimbursement agreements with Union Pacific for legal costs and expenses and preliminary engineering services associated with the proposed office relocation.
The items are part of the council's consent agenda, meaning there would be no separate discussion of the items unless a council member or meeting attendee so requests. The item would then be removed from the consent agenda and considered as part of the normal order of business.
Also during Monday's meeting, council members will issue proclamations recognizing Juneteenth and National Safety Month.
Monday's meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
