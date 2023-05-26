A home in New Braunfels is heading toward historic landmark designation after Monday’s city council meeting.
Katie Totman, the city’s historic preservation officer, presented the applicant’s request for their home, which is currently under an M-1 light industrial zoning.
The applicant and property owner, David Dumenil, applied to have a 118-year-old home at 636 S. Castell Avenue receive a historic landmark designation, meaning it would also have to be rezoned to have the historic landmark overlay.
The Historic Landmark Commission heard the request on April 11, and the request was recommended for approval by a vote of 7-0.
Due to the prospect of the overlay, the planning commission had to review the request; a public hearing was held on May 2, and the planning commission recommended approval of the proposal unanimously.
Furthermore, the staff also agreed on the request’s approval recommendations.
Along with recommended approval from both entities, the home had to have one of the six criteria listed in the city’s code of ordinances.
According to staff, the home followed criteria one — “posses significance in culture architecture, archeology or history,” and four — “embodies the distinctive characteristics of a period, method or type of construction.”
The home’s primary structure was said to be an example of Folk Victorian architecture, a common style found in New Braunfels, through its front covered porch with turned columns and its T-shaped footprint.
Although Dumenil could not be present at the meeting, Totman read aloud the remarks he had to make for the home’s historic designation.
“This house has seen a lot of life in its 118 years,” Dumenil wrote. “It has seen life, and it has seen death. It has seen happy times, and it has seen sad times … My mother was the last person living in this house, and she spent many hours in the swing on the porch just watching life go by. This old house has a new roof, a new foundation, but the good old bones still hold the house together.”
Councilmember Lawrence Spradley motioned to approve the item, and Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers seconded the motion.
The first reading of this proposed rezoning was approved unanimously by the city council.
