New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved a resolution determining the right-of-way width of West San Antonio Street from South Guenther Avenue to Main Plaza.
Council members established the following right-of-way widths on West San Antonio Street: 70 to 95 feet from South Guenther Avenue to Clemens Avenue and 95 feet from Clemens Avenue to Main Plaza.
According to Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, staffers received a request to determine the right-of-way requirements on West San Antonio Street in that area under the city’s platting ordinance.
Ford added that the Regional Transportation Plan classifies the street as a minor arterial, defined as a roadway that serves traffic generators and through movements, requiring 120 feet of right-of-way.
However, buildings fronting the street create constraints on both sides, requiring an assessment of right-of-way requirements.
“This item determines that the thoroughfare really determines how much right of way is dedicated with the plat or replat (of property),” Ford said.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, right of way refers to land, property or interest acquired for or devoted to a transportation facility. The right-of-way is the entire width of land between the property lines on either side of a highway.
City ordinance defines right-of-way as a parcel of land occupied or intended to be occupied, by a public road, street or alley.
The city’s Planning Commission and the City Council approved a previous request in 2015 to establish a right of way of West San Antonio Street from South Walnut Avenue to South Guenther Avenue at the existing 70 feet.
In other action, council members approved New Braunfels Utilities’ request to issue up to $40 million in utility system revenue bonds to finance the Trinity expansion project through the Texas Water Development Board’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
NBU’s Trinity expansion includes the Trinity Well Field expansion, Trinity Water Treatment Plant expansion and the Mission-Westpointe connection water line project.
According to NBU, the expansion project includes drilling four new Trinity Aquifer production wells, an expansion of the existing treatment plant from 3.75 to 7.5 million gallons per day, a new 1.5 million gallon ground storage tank and an upgrade to the current pump station.
The TWDB’s program provides low-cost financial assistance for planning, acquiring, designing and constructing water infrastructure that facilitates compliance with drinking water standards.
According to Dawn Schriewer, NBU’s chief financial officer, the utility will realize up to $11 million in projected interest savings over the project’s life.
On June 25, 2020, the NBU Board and on July 13, 2020, City Council authorized the submission of an application requesting financial assistance under the program.
During Monday’s meeting, council members also:
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of from “C-3 AH” Commercial District Airport Hazard Overlay and “APD” Agricultural Pre-Development District Airport Hazard Overlay to “MU-A AH” Low-Intensity Mixed-Use District Airport Hazard Overlay at 1983 State Highway 46 South.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District to “C-O” Commercial Office District with a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residential structure at 930 S. Castell Avenue.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residence at 296 N. Union Ave.
• Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residence at 262 N. Union Ave.
• Appointed council members Andres Campos, Christopher Willis and Jason Hurta to a committee concerning boards and commissions.
• Approved contracts with Southwest Public Safety and Farrwest Specialty Vehicles for vehicle upfitting services. The contracts will be issued for three years with two one-year options to renew. The agreements have an estimated spend of $120,000 annually with a not-to-exceed amount of $600,000 for the full five years.
• Approved contracts not to exceed $425,000 for third-party cost estimating services for capital improvement projects being considered in the proposed 2023 Bond Program.
• Accepted about 12.09 acres known as the August Fields subdivision as prescribed in a development agreement with August Fields, LP and authorized the city manager to enter into an operating agreement with the August Fields Homeowners association for the ongoing maintenance of city-owned properties.
• Approved the city’s third-quarter investment report. As of June 30, the city maintained about $213.16 million invested in various instruments, including cash. This quarter, the portfolio decreased by nearly $11.9 million due to capital and debt service expenditures.
• Approved a task order not to exceed $147,900 with BRW Architects to provide final design and construction phase services for the live fire training facility under the existing Fire Station No. 7 and fire training design contracts, approval of a construction-manager-at-risk solicitation as the procurement method for the facility, and approval to issue a competitive sealed proposal solicitation as the procurement method for the necessary civil work and utility improvements.
• Renewed the following annual contracts: EMS medical billing cost recovery services, auditing services, litter removal services, administrative support for Community Development Block Grants, EMS medical supplies, landscape services — undeveloped flood properties and right of way, landscape services — parks and facilities, administrative services for healthcare — dental, administrative services for healthcare — medical and pharmacy, stop loss insurance, healthcare consulting services, road construction work, third party assistance with permit application review, third party building permit application plan reviews and third party engineering development permit reviews.
• Approved a $320,078 purchase with Chastang Ford and Bluebonnet Motors, Inc. for nine light-duty vehicles for various city operations.
• Approved a $61,709 purchase of supplemental furniture and equipment for the new police station with Southwest Solutions Group, Inc.
• Approved the final reading of an ordinance accepting and approving an annual Service plan update to the service and assessment plan and updated assessment roll for the Solms Landing Public Improvement District.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit in the “R-2” Single-family and Two-family District to allow a resort property with related development standards at 1251 Sleepy Hollow Lane.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Parking by Permit Area B.
Willis was absent from Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.