After a season full of nail-biters, Canyon defeated Lehman in a 49-14 blowout on Friday night.
The Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-1 in district) came into the game with momentum after a big 44-41 win over Hays on Oct. 7.
They continued on their hot streak, dominating all three phases of the ball: offense, defense and special teams.
Canyon put up 400 yards of offense — the sixth time the team has had 400 or more yards this season — and scored 43 unanswered points. The defense held the Lobos to under 300 yards and 14 points. The special teams unit went 5-5 on point-after attempts and blocked a punt for a touchdown.
The Cougars took control early in the first quarter as junior quarterback Deuce Adams found senior wide receiver Xayvion Noland for two touchdowns via a 27-yard pass and a 6-yard pass, to take a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Adams scored on a 3-yard run, his second rushing touchdown of the season. The Cougars ended the half ahead 21-0.
At the start of the second half, Adams found Noland on a screen, taking it 52 yards to the house for a third touchdown, 28-0.
Later in the quarter, the Lobos were set to punt on fourth and 5, but sophomore wide receiver Jackson Kuenzi blocked the kick, leading to senior defensive back Owen Grey recovering the ball and scoring. The Cougars converted on the 2-point attempt for a 36-0 lead.
Senior running back Jacob Alcorta followed that up by getting a rushing touchdown, ending the quarter 43-0.
The Cougars brought out their second unit in the fourth quarter to finish the game.
The Lobos finally got their first score in the final period off a 20-yard touchdown pass, chipping into the lead at 43-7.
The Cougars got their final points of the night midway through the quarter as junior quarterback Julian Sobrevilla scampered in a 7-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 49-7.
Lehman marched the ball down the field on the ensuing drive, scoring a rushing touchdown to end the game at 49-14.
Adams went 15-23 for 257 yards and three touchdowns, putting him over 20 passing touchdowns this season. He also ran 10 times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Noland was the top receiver on the night, with seven catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns. The performance puts him with over 50 catches this season.
On the ground, the Cougars ran 30 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Elias Gonzalez led the team with 10 carries for 57 yards, followed by junior running back Daniel Bastion with five carries for 44 yards.
The Cougars will take on Seguin on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
