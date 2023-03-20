In its first district series of the season, Canyon baseball swept Veterans Memorial in back-to-back games.
The Cougars (12-4 overall, 2-0 in district) only allowed one run in the District 26-5A series, grabbing a 7-0 shutout on the road on March 14 and a 10-1 win at home on March 16.
In the first game, Bron Farr got the win, pitching a complete game and striking out 13 batters while only allowing two hits.
Canyon collected nine hits throughout the contest and did not commit a fielding error.
First baseman Will Canalichio, right fielder Elijah Farley, catcher Marshall Duke and second baseman Tripp Villanueva each went 2-3 on the night. Canalichio had three runs, two of which were stolen bases.
In the second game, left fielder Evan Janner went 4-4, hitting a triple and two doubles, scoring three runs. Center fielder Isaac Yruretagoyena was 3-3 with an RBI and scored one run.
Duke went 2-2, scoring the Cougars’ lone home run of the night.
Junior shortstop Deuce Adams went 1-4, scoring one run and adding three RBIs.
Pitcher Sam Ortiz grabbed the second win, pitching through six innings. He allowed five hits and one earned run, striking out five batters. Mason Engel played one inning, allowing no runs and striking out two.
The Cougars will take on Tivy in the first contest of two at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Canyon High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.