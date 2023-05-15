DRIPPING SPRINGS — Through the regional quarterfinals, Canyon softball remains undefeated.
On Friday, the Cougars (28-0) defeated Liberty Hill in a 3-2 comeback victory in a one-game playoff, making it to the region semis for the first time since 2019.
The team trailed 0-2 into the bottom of the seventh. They finally got on the board with an RBI single from second baseman Shelby Miller. Center fielder Harley Vestal tied the ballgame with a sac fly out to left field, bringing home third baseman Ari Reyna for the score.
With two outs, senior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin got to play the hero in the contest as her second hit was a walk-off RBI single lined to right field for the win.
The Cougars saved their best for last, as five of their eight hits came in the final frame.
Baldwin was 2-4 on the night with an RBI. Miller was 2-3 with an RBI and a run. Vestal was 1-3 with an RBI. First base Sabrina Servantes was 1-3, hitting a crucial double in the bottom of the seventh.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona picked up the win in the circle with 13 strikeouts through seven innings. She allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks.
The Cougars will advance to the regional semifinal round to end the week.
