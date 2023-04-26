Canyon defeated Wagner 11-1 in its season opener Tuesday night.
The Cougars (23-6 overall, 11-2 in district) remain atop District 26-5A.
Centerfielder Isaac Yruretagoyena was 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs. First baseman Will Canalichio was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Senior Bron Farr picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk while striking out four batters.
The Cougars will close the series and the district season at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Wagner High School in San Antonio.
SV blanks Pieper 6-0
SAN ANTONIO — In its penultimate district contest, Smithson Valley baseball defeated Pieper in a 6-0 shutout on the road Tuesday night.
The Rangers are 1-0 in the series and still sit in second place in the District 26-5A standings.
Senior pitcher MJ Espinoza picked up the win from the mound through five innings, striking out six batters while only allowing one hit. Junior pitcher Zach Gingrich came in as relief for the final two innings, not allowing a hit.
Gingrich was 2-3 from the plate, scoring two runs.
The Rangers will close the series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 at home.
