SPRING BRANCH — Continuing its undefeated run, Smithson Valley girls soccer beat San Antonio Jefferson in a 9-0 shutout for the area title Monday night.
The Rangers have a 24-0 overall record (13-0 in district) and will progress to the regional quarterfinal round.
Senior midfielder Arianna Monnin and senior forward Sabrina Taber led the team, each scoring a hat trick with three goals.
Senior forward Jasmin Dominguez, senior midfielder Izzie Partida and sophomore midfielder Raelyn Hinojosa each scored one goal.
Monnin, Taber, Dominguez, senior midfielder Emma Siebold, junior forward Callaghan McGuire, freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz and senior midfielder Aura Reyes Lopez each provided one assist.
Senior goalkeepers Jacy White and Abby Thompson held down the fort, splitting time evenly and allowing zero goals. Thompson had one save.
Coogs shutout SA Southwest
SAN ANTONIO — After defeating Cedar Park in a 3-2 thriller in the first round of the playoffs, Canyon girls soccer defeated San Antonio Southwest in a 4-0 shutout.
The win gives the Cougars an area championship as they move on to the regional quarterfinal round. They sit with a 20-5 overall record (11-3 in district).
Junior forward Ava Lamoreaux led the match with two goals. Lilah Dupree and senior midfielder Sienna Garcia each scored one goal.
Dupree and sophomore forward Georgi Slanina-Wertz each had one assist.
