Canyon has decided to stay in-house with regard to its next head football coach and athletic coordinator — Nate Leonard, who has been on the Cougars’ staff for the past two seasons.
Leonard takes over the vacancy left by Travis Bush, who accepted an offer to become the first head coach in the history of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Leonard previously served as Canyon’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and helped the Cougars establish an explosive attack that averaged 35 points per game during the 2022 season.
“I am honored to continue to serve Cougar Nation in my new position of athletic coordinator and head football coach,” he said. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be, and no other community I’d rather serve. The vision of ‘doing things better than they’ve ever been done’ continues, and the train rolls full steam ahead. The Leonard family is forever red.”
Leonard played collegiately at UTSA as an offensive lineman and help launch the Roadrunners’ program. He was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, named to the Dave Rimington Trophy watch list, won the Conference USA Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for 2013 and made the Capital One Academic All-American Team in 2013.
At a Comal ISD board meeting earlier this school year, current players and parents voiced their support for Leonard to take over Canyon’s program. It was announced Friday that Leonard would succeed Bush and look to continue building the Cougars’ football program on the heels of a 9-2 campaign that featured a playoff appearance and a Wurst Bowl victory against rival New Braunfels.
Canyon principal Dustin Davisson said he has no doubt CISD made the right call.
“The amount of energy that (Leonard) brings daily to the athletic programs and the hallways of Canyon High School is contagious,” Davisson says. “We feel like his strengths align with the feedback we received from Cougar Nation parents and athletic staff.”
Leonard is a native of McKinney, Texas and has had previous coaching stops at Clear Lake High School, Duke University, San Antonio Reagan High School, Seguin High School and San Antonio Memorial High School.
