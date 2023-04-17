SPRING BRANCH — With its undefeated season at risk, Canyon softball stayed the course, defeating Smithson Valley 2-1 on the road.
In their slimmest margin of victory this season, the Cougars broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh as Harley Vestal hit a grounder to the shortstop, allowing Mackenzie Stindt to score the eventual game-winning run.
With the win, the Cougars (22-0 overall, 12-0 in district) grab a 2-0 series sweep. The Rangers (17-13 overall, 9-3 in district) are tied with Seguin for second place in the District 26-5A standings.
The Cougars will host Seguin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Canyon High School. The Rangers will face Boerne-Champion on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in Boerne.
SV baseball beats Canyon 8-2
SPRING BRANCH — In the second meeting between the two teams this season, Smithson Valley baseball defeated Canyon 8-2 at home Friday night.
The Rangers split their season series 1-1 with the Cougars (20-6 overall, 8-2 in district) as both teams are tied for first place in District 26-5A.
In the contest, Smithson Valley senior shortstop David De Hoyos was 3-3, hitting a three-run homer and double while scoring two runs. Senior catcher Ethan Gonzalez was 2-4, hitting two homers and four RBIs. Sophomore left fielder Bryce Wells was 1-3, hitting a solo homer.
Canyon center fielder Isaac Yruretagoyena was 3-4, hitting a solo homer and a double. Junior shortstop Deuce Adams scored the team’s remaining run.
The Rangers’ senior pitcher Seve Martinez picked up the win, playing five innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out two batters.
Canyon pitcher Sam Ortiz took the loss, allowing seven hits and seven runs (six earned) while striking out six batters.
The Coogs will play Seguin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin. The Rangers will host Boerne-Champion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
