In the first game of a two-game series, Canyon baseball defeated Smithson Valley in a 2-1 comeback contest Tuesday night.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, the Cougars’ Kaemon Cantu hit an RBI single out to left field for the walk-off victory.
Cougars improve to 20-5 overall, going 8-1 in District 26-5A play, placing them alone atop league standings, with the Rangers just one game behind (7-2).
Each team only had two hits through 22 at-bats. Cantu went 1-3 on the night with an RBI, and third baseman Sam Ortiz was also 1-3.
Shortstop Deuce Adams and center fielder Isaac Yruretagoyena each scored one run.
Canyon senior pitcher Bron Farr was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits, one run and three walks while striking out 12 batters.
Seve Martinez was 1-2 with one RBI. Catcher Ethan Gonzalez was 1-3. Left fielder Bryce Wells scored the team’s lone run.
Pitcher MJ Espinoza picked up the loss, allowing two runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Both teams will finish the series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
Canyon softball remains perfect in 2023
With shutout wins over Boerne-Champion and Pieper on back-to-back days, the Cougars improve to 21-0 overall and 11-0 in District 26-5A play, sitting alone atop the league standings.
Canyon took care of the Chargers 12-0 on Monday, winning the season series 2-0.
On Tuesday, the Coogs won a 15-0 run-rule contest against the Warriors through three innings.
In the contest, catcher Dee Dee Baldwin went 1-1 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Left fielder Markaylee Maldonado had two RBIw and scored three runs. Right fielder Reese Van Bibber went 1-2, hitting a double, adding two RBIs and scoring two runs.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona got the win, allowing one hit, walking one batter and striking out five.
The Cougars will face Smithson Valley on the road to complete the season series. In the last contest between both squads, Canyon won 7-0.
This time, the Rangers will host at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
