On its senior night, Canyon defeated MacArthur in a one-sided 49-14 rout on Thursday.
A contest billed as a potential blowout delivered as the Cougars (8-1 overall, 5-1 in district) scored six touchdowns on their first seven drives.
Junior quarterback Deuce Adams threw five touchdowns on the night, tying his career high. Three of those passes went to senior wide receiver Xayvion Noland, who had touchdowns of 50, 38 and 66 yards. Those were his only touches of the contest, all of which were in the second quarter.
“They’ve got a great connection,” head coach Travis Bush said. “They really stepped up there in the first half. We needed a couple [scores] quick, and they came through and made some plays for us.”
The first of those touchdowns came early in the quarter, leading 7-0; Adams threw a short pass to Noland as he raced past the Brahmas defenders for a 50-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
The second came later in the period, as Adams found Noland deep downfield for a 38-yard bomb, extending the Cougars’ lead to 28-7 at the 2:25 mark.
In hopes of giving their offense one last possession before halftime, the Cougars’ defense made quick work of the Brahmas, leaving 1:00 on the clock.
It did not take long to capitalize on the possession, as Adams found Noland on an intermediate route on the drive’s second play, and the senior took it to the house on a 66-yard sprint. The Cougars converted on a 2-point attempt, giving them a 36-7 lead into the second half. At the start of the third quarter, it began to rain.
“We knew [poor] weather would come in the second half, so we wanted to take the ball and get a lead at halftime,” Bush said. “The guys did a great job in the first half of doing that.”
Despite the wet terrain, the Cougars got another score as senior running back Jacob Alcorta ran for a 36-yard touchdown, giving them a 43-7 lead.
With the game all but over, the Brahmas marched down the field 73 yards on 16 plays, capped by a goal-line touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, bringing the final to 43-14.
Having already secured a playoff spot, Canyon will take on Wagner for its final regular season matchup on the road next week.
“[When] you get to this time of year with playoff football, every game is big,” Bush said. “They’re obviously a playoff contender and one of the best teams in the district.”
The Cougars will travel to Converse to face the Thunderbirds Thursday, Nov. 3 at Rutledge Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.