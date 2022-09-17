In its first bit of district play this season, Canyon defeated Boerne Champion on Friday night, 49-32.
After getting their first win over New Braunfels since 2013 last week, the Cougars (4-0, 1-0) reached another milestone, going 4-0 for the first time since 2011.
The contest, which was touted as a duel between two potent offenses, lived up to the billing in the first half, but the Cougars took control in the second and never let go from there.
“This group, they talk about something to prove and doing things different,” Canyon head coach Travis Bush said. “They’re just racking up some wins, and they’re hungry for more.”
The Chargers (2-2, 0-1) got the ball first and made the most of their possession, going 77 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jordan Ballin to junior running back Cole Riha.
Eager to score, the Cougars responded with equal ferocity, traveling 73 yards in seven plays, leading to a 15-yard connection from junior quarterback Deuce Adams to senior wideout Xayvion Noland to tie the game at 7-7. Noland caught two passes for 34 yards on the possession.
Chargers followed up with another touchdown from Ballin, this time to senior wide receiver Kannon Brooks.
Despite the 14-7 lead, Boerne Champion had another trick up its sleeve on the kickoff, going for an onside and recovering it at Canyon’s 45-yard line.
With a new possession, the Chargers scored on their first play as Ballin connected with Riha for a 45-yard score down the right hash. Boerne Champion failed to secure the snap on the point after attempt but were still up 20-7 after scoring twice in 14 seconds late in the first quarter.
Down two scores, the Cougars finally managed to contain the Chargers, preventing them from scoring on two straight possessions.
Having been down multiple times this season, the Cougars were used to overcoming these situations.
Canyon drove the ball methodically, leading to a goal-line score by junior running back Elias Gonzalez, cutting into the lead 20-14 halfway through the second quarter.
With the Cougars building momentum, the Chargers could not get anything going, as they went three-and-out. However, a deep punt and an illegal block in the back penalty put the Cougars back at their 2-yard line with 4:44 left in the first half.
With the Cougars’ backs against the wall, the connection between Deuce Adams and Noland quickly dug them out of the hole.
The duo connected on the drive three times for 80 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown, helping give Canyon a 21-20 lead going into halftime.
Boerne Champion scored on its next possession in the third quarter off a 4-yard run by Ballin on fourth down. The team failed to convert on the 2-point attempt but still went ahead 26-21.
The Cougars responded with a 59-yard bomb to Noland, taking back the lead, 28-26.
Canyon kept pouring it on, as Deuce Adams connected with Eli Adams for a 14-yard score, followed by a 40-yard completion to Noland again, which led to a 42-26 advantage at the end of the third. Noland finished the game with four touchdown catches.
In the fourth, Ballin made a 53-yard completion to Brooks in the end zone, but the Chargers had an illegal man downfield, wiping off the score.
Canyon got its final score of the night as junior running back Daniel Bastion ran for a 6-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 49-26.
With under two minutes left, the Chargers got back on the board, but the Cougars walked away with a 49-32 win.
The victory gave Canyon its first in District 12-5A-I play this season. The Cougars’ four wins thus far also matches the team’s total from last season.
“It’s a good place to be right now,” Bush said. “Your goals are still ahead of you and you’re still kind of in control of your destiny.”
The Cougars will head on the road to play Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
