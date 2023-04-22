SAN ANTONIO — Thus far through its 2023 season, Canyon softball remains perfect.
The Cougars took down Wagner in a 15-0 road shutout Friday night, cementing their undefeated regular season and capturing a District 26-5A championship.
The victory brings the Cougars to a 24-0 record overall and 14-0 in district play. Outside of a 6-5 walk-off win over New Braunfels early in the season and a 2-1 contest against Smithson Valley just a week ago, the Cougars have yet to be challenged, having shut out 14 opponents.
Through 24 contests, the Cougars average 8.1 runs per game and hold opponents to 0.75 runs per game.
The Cougars will turn their attention to the playoffs starting April 29, where they will face the No. 4 seed from District 25-5A.
SV blanks Pieper 14-0
SPRING BRANCH — In its final regular season contest, Smithson Valley softball defeated Pieper in a 14-0 shutout on senior night Friday.
The Rangers (19-13 overall, 11-3 in district) finish in second place in District 26-5A standings, three games behind No. 1 Canyon.
Against the Warriors, the Rangers did not allow a hit in the contest, winning through five innings.
Thus far through the season, the Rangers have scored double-digit runs in seven contests.
Smithson Valley will set its sights on the UIL playoffs, where the squad will face the No. 3 seed in District 25-5A on April 29.
