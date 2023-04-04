After dropping game one of the series earlier in the week, Canyon baseball defeated Boerne-Champion 8-3 Friday night.
The win splits the series 1-1. The Cougars are 15-5 overall and are in second place (5-1) in the District 26-5A standings.
Although the Chargers took an early 1-0 lead, the Coogs’ offense responded by scoring in five consecutive innings, allowing them to cruise to victory.
Pitcher Sam Ortiz led the team with two hits. Second baseman Tripp Villanueva hit a double and had two RBIs.
Ortiz was on the mound pitching through 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs (two runs) with six strikeouts and five walks.
The Cougars stole six bases, with center fielder Isaac Yruretagoyena and shortstop Deuce Adams each stealing two.
The Cougars will continue their series against Pieper at home at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Canyon High School.
Cougarettes shut out Pats
Beginning the second round of district play, Canyon softball maintained its dominant ways, defeating Veterans Memorial 12-0 Friday night.
The Cougars remain undefeated with an 18-0 record, sitting atop the District 26-5A standings (8-0).
They will head on the road to play Boerne-Champion to end their week. In their last meeting on March 14, the Cougars won in a 10-0 run-rule victory through five innings.
The game time is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Boerne Champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.