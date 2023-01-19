After suffering a blowout loss to Wagner last week, Canyon girls basketball bounced back Tuesday, defeating Veterans Memorial in a 61-34 rout at home.
The win is the Cougars’ (8-17 overall, 4-4 in district) second win over the Patriots this season. They now sit tied for fourth place in District 26-5A with Pieper.
The Cougars’ played strong defense throughout the contest, holding the Patriots to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters.
Senior point guard Emery Black led the Cougars with 10 points, seconded by senior small forward Maggie McFall and junior center Kennedie Manning with nine each. Junior small forward Lindsey Molina and freshman shooting guards Carlee Sturm and Maia Aldrich each had six points.
Canyon will play head on the road in a rematch against Tivy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Kerrville.
Cougars fall to Patriots 70-52
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon boys basketball remains winless in District 26-5A play as they lost to Veterans Memorial, 70-52, Tuesday night.
The Cougars fall to 6-21 overall and 0-6 in district, sitting in last place (eighth) in the league.
The Cougars held their own early in the ball game, leading 15-10 at the end of the first. The Patriots took a two-score lead, 30-26, to close the second quarter and outscored the Cougars 40-26 in the second half.
Sophomore guard Chris Hernandez led Canyon with 18 points (6-9 3PT), seconded by senior guard Keelan Harris (5-11 FG) and sophomore center Roman McFall (3-6 FG. 5-9 FT) with 11 points each.
The Cougars will rematch the Patriots again on Friday, Feb. 10 at home in the Cougar Den.
Their next game will be hosting Tivy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Canyon High School.
