SEGUIN — In its first meeting against Seguin this season, Canyon softball won 12-5 on the road Friday.
The win keeps the Cougars undefeated (16-0 overall, 6-0 in district) as they sit atop District 26-5A, one game ahead of Smithson Valley (5-1 in district).
The Cougars’ 12 runs were their second most this season.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona continued to perform from the circle, striking out 10 batters, but she allowed a season-high five runs.
Although the contest was close at the end of a high-scoring first inning, with the Coogs just ahead 4-3, Carmona kept the Matadors off the board until the seventh.
The Cougars will face Seguin again, this time at home, on Tuesday, April 18.
Until then, Canyon will host Wagner for the first time this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Canyon High School.
Coogs hunt down Antlers 7-2
KERRVILLE — Concluding a two-game series, Canyon defeated Tivy 7-2 Friday night for a 2-0 sweep.
With two series victories now under their belt, the Cougars (14-4 overall, 4-0 in district) are tied for first place in the District 26-5A standings with Pieper.
Pitcher Sam Ortiz grabbed the win through 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Pitcher Isaac Yruretagoyena pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
First baseman Will Canalichio went 4-4, hitting one double and scoring a run. Ortiz was 2-3, hitting a double and an RBI. Yruretagoyena went 1-4, hit a triple, two RBIs and one run.
The Cougars will host Boerne-Champion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Canyon.
