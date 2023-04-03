LEANDER — After making it to the regional quarterfinal round, Canyon girls soccer fell 2-0 to Leander Friday night.
Although the contest was knotted up 0-0 in the first half, the Lions scored two goals in the second.
The loss ends the Cougars’ season (20-6 overall, 11-3 in District 26-5A), as they finish the year as regional quarterfinalists, grabbing area and bi-district titles on the way.
Wolves take down Texans in 2-0 shutout
FISCHER — Continuing with its historic run, Davenport’s girls soccer team is headed to its first regional tournament appearance in school history.
The three-year program defeated District 27-4A rival Wimberley 2-0 Thursday night. As they advance, the Wolves improve to 22-5-2 overall (9-2-1 in district).
In the contest, senior midfielder Irelan Woods scored one goal off an assist by sophomore forward Rylee Reisdorph. The Wolves’ second score was an own goal by the Texans.
The Wolves will face Corpus Christi London at 12 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Cabaniss Soccer Field in Corpus Christi.
