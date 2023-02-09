Nearing the end of its regular season, Canyon boys basketball suffered a 73-43 home loss Tuesday night.
This is the Cougars’ second loss to the Thunderbirds of the year, after falling to them in a 69-57 game on Jan. 13.
The Cougars (7-26 overall, 1-11 in district) remain tied with Pieper for seventh place in the District 26-5A standings.
The Cougars will host Veterans Memorial in their final home regular season game to end the week. The last time both teams met, the Patriots won 70-52 on Jan. 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Cougar Den.
Coogs fall to Wagner 86-26
SAN ANTONIO — In its final regular season game of the season, Canyon girls basketball suffered an 86-26 blowout loss to Wagner Tuesday night.
The 60-point loss is the Cougars’ worst of the season, seconded by a 74-26 loss to the Thunderbirds on Jan. 13.
Despite the defeat, the Cougars (11-20 overall, 7-7 in district) finish in fourth place in District 26-5A standings, securing them a playoff spot.
The Cougars will face Hays in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Seguin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.