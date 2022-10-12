BOERNE — Canyon volleyball defeated Boerne-Champion in a 3-0 sweep for the second time this season on Tuesday night.
In a rematch of their Sept. 16 contest, the Cougarettes (36-6 overall, 10-0 in district) won 25-19, 25-13, 25-18, giving them their 10th-straight win of the season and keeping them at the top of District 26-5A standings.
Canyon had 43 kills on the night with a .219 hitting percentage and a .336 kill percentage.
Senior opposite Maya Jones led with 15 kills with a .394 hitting percentage and a .455 kill percentage. Danielle Classy, a senior outside hitter, had 12 kills, followed by senior middle blocker Kloey Cato with seven kills and team-highs in hitting and kill percentage (.500).
Junior setter Megan Hawkins led the Cougarettes with 32 assists, the 12th time she’s had 30 or more assists this season. She also had five of the team’s six aces and 20 digs, the third time she has had 20 or more digs this season. The performance was Hawkins’ 19th double-double of the year.
Defensively, Jones had four blocks, followed by senior middle blocker Courtney Pope with three and senior middle blocker Mia Dunaway with two.
Senior defensive specialist Isabell Woo had 19 digs, Classy followed with 18 and senior Caiden Lasala had eight digs.
After a four-match road trip, Canyon will host Veterans Memorial at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
