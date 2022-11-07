CIBOLO — Canyon volleyball defeated Alamo Heights on Friday in four sets in the third round of the playoffs.
The 3-1 (17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) win gives the Cougarettes (41-7 overall, 13-1 in district) the area championship as they advance to the regional quarterfinal round.
Senior middle blocker Courtney Pope led with 21 kills and a .255 hitting percentage, seconded by senior outside hitter Danielle Classy with 12.
Senior opposite Maya Jones had eight kills, and junior middle blocker Josslyn Abel had seven with a .438 kill percentage.
The Cougarettes had two players with 20 or more assists: senior defensive specialist Trista Henson (21) and sophomore defensive specialist Sala Nu’u (20).
Defensively, senior middle blocker Mia Dunaway had a team-high five blocks, followed by Abel with three. Jones, Classy and Pope each had two blocks.
Canyon had five players with double-digit digs: senior libero Isabell Woo (26), Classy (21), Nu’u (17), Henson (11) and senior defensive specialist Caiden Lasala (10).
The Cougarettes will face Liberty Hill at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at LBJ High School in Johnson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.