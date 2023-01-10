For the second year in a row, the Canyon High School baseball team got its proverbial paws dirty building a ramp for a New Braunfels resident in need. The team worked in conjunction with the Texas Ramp Project in order to help out residents in need of ramps.
Along with this being the second year the Cougars have built a ramp, this is Nick Kozole’s second year as Canyon’s head baseball coach.
Moreover, this is Kozole’s third stint as a head coach after stops in Greenville and Manor, Texas; Kozole started working with the Texas Ramp Project at his first head coaching position at Greenville, using it as an opportunity for the team to help out in the community.
After three years, Kozole started a new position in Manor and started the partnership there as well. Now, Kozole has brought volunteer work to Canyon.
“I had some of my former seniors reach out to me from that and actually send pictures and say, ‘Hey, Coach, look, our ramp’s still standing,’ from, you know, seven years ago, which was pretty awesome to see,” Kozole said. “It’s pretty awesome that our guys can see and that they can kind of build a team chemistry around giving back to the community. I think that’s the biggest thing and then seeing that, you know, if you trust and love each other that you know stuff will stand. It can stand the test of time.”
According to Kozole, his team showed up early last Saturday, some even beating him there, and were quick to get to work unloading the supplies.
Once everyone arrived, Texas Ramp Project team leader Dan Collins gathered the high schoolers and told them the game plan while giving them tips on how to use the tools.
Dan Collins’ group of team leaders are from First United Methodist Church. They have volunteered with Texas Ramp Project since 2008.
“As a team leader, you learn the exact process, and it evolves over time they refine it over time,” Collins said. “By having a team leader involved, that ensures, you know, fidelity to the Texas Ramp Project way of doing it and that’s what ensures that the ramps will be built safely and efficiently…making the most use of those donated materials.”
The Texas Ramp Project focuses on building ramps for older individuals who cannot afford to buy them on their own. Volunteers work on Saturday mornings to build a ramp for someone in need. Volunteers can come in the form of team leaders, such as Collins and his fellow church members, or as volunteer builders, such as Kozole and his baseball team.
For Canyon freshman Chase Nolte, it was his first time participating in this project.
“We learned [about the project] last week when Coach told us, and I thought it was gonna be good because like we could all come out here and give back to the community so that they come to our games hopefully and fill the stands,” Nolte said.
Nolte’s teammates shared a similar sentiment in wanting to give back to the community.
Canyon Seniors Mason Engel and Drew Carter are some of the team members who have volunteered the year prior and looked back at the experience with positive memories.
“Last year was pretty cool helping the family out,” Engel said. “They were super excited to get the ramp. They had a little kid with them, so it was really cool to see him all excited for his parents.”
According to Carter, the previous experience they had with the organization made the team closer.
“Last year, we had to do a lot more like we cleaned up the yard,” Carter said. “It kind of like, brought the team together because it was multiple aspects going on. It was a bunch of different people doing different jobs to create a common goal. It’s kind of like, how we probably play baseball. Like, we can’t all do the same thing. So it just brings us together even closer, which is good for us.”
By the end of Saturday, the Canyon team finished construction and contributed to the over 23,000 ramps the Texas Ramp Project has helped to build.
Those interested in volunteering can apply at https://texasramps.org/volunteer/.
Donations can be made to the Texas Ramp Project at https://donorbox.org/texasrampgeneralcampaign.
