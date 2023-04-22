New Braunfels voters are being asked to approve a $140,000,000 bond issue on Election Day; Saturday, May 6. Three separate propositions will appear on the ballot. Proposition 1 asks for $99,330,000 for street improvements, Proposition 2 needs $12,155,000 to complete the Mission Hill Park project, and Proposition 3 requests $28,560,000 to build a new neighborhood library on South Walnut Ave near Klein Road.
This article is written to call special attention to Proposition 3; the new neighborhood library. Except for its cost and its size, little detail has been afforded the voters. Here are a few additional details.
This proposed new library is to be built for $28,560,000 at a record cost of $1,228 per square foot. Because most voters are not familiar with building construction costs, let’s compare this library’s construction cost with the building costs of other newly-constructed city structures.
This city has just built a new impressive police headquarters together with a very imposing veterans memorial. Its cost: $427 per square foot. This city has also just completed constructing two new fire stations. Their combined cost was $493 per sq. ft. With all of the other pressing needs in this city being set aside for lack of funding, why is council asking our taxpayers to pay about three times as much for this new neighborhood library?
Council is presently building our first neighborhood library located adjacent to the Westside Community Center. When completed, its estimated cost will be about $610 per square foot. It will be the most expensive public library, per sq. ft., ever constructed in New Braunfels. And now our taxpayers are being asked to pay $1,228 per sq. ft., twice as much, to build an even more expensive neighborhood library.
Council has been flooded with appeals from homeowners who are being overwhelmed with escalating food costs, rising rents and increased utility bills. And council’s response is to construct this city’s most expensive public building. What will be our voters’ response?
