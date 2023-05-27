SAN ANTONIO — In a clash between two Comal ISD rivals, Canyon softball defeated Smithson Valley in game one of the Region IV-5A final Friday night.
The Cougars shut out the Rangers 10-0 in six innings to open the best-of-three series at St. Mary’s University. They remain undefeated with a 30-0 overall record while also beating the Rangers for the third time this season.
Canyon had a strong night at bat, scoring 10 runs on nine hits.
The Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the second, as Katelyn Felderhoff hit a two-RBI single out to center field for a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, center fielder Harley Vestal hit an RBI single, grounded just shy of the right-field line, for a 3-0 lead.
Down multiple runs, the Rangers failed to respond at the top of the third, leaving a runner stranded at first.
Canyon catcher Dee Dee tacked on another run, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the third, making it a 4-0 game.
Following the score, the Rangers brought in pitcher Lilly McNett to relieve starter Arianna Capek. They finished the inning with a double play from second base Bri Orona to first base Ciara Gonzalez.
Smithson Valley had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard at the top of the fourth as Gonzalez hit a double out to left field and stole third base soon after, but Canyon pitcher Haley Carmona struck out her third batter of the frame.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars quickly loaded the bases as Vestal hit a double, left fielder Markaylee Maldonado singled with a bunt and Baldwin was walked. Carmona stepped to the plate and hit a sac fly, leaving Vestal to score and make it a 5-0 game. A two-RBI single later in the frame from first base Sabrina Servantes gave Canyon a 7-0 advantage.
The show finally ended at the bottom of the sixth as Vestal struck again, hitting a three-run homer for a 10-0 run-rule victory.
Vestal was 3-4 with four RBIs and a home run. Carmona finished the night with 12 strikeouts, allowing four hits and one walk.
Both squads will return to St. Mary’s for a pivotal game two at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Game three, if needed, will be played directly after.
