Canyon girls soccer won back-to-back road contests against Boerne-Champion and Tivy last week.
The Cougars (10-2 overall, 3-0 in district) defeated the Chargers 2-0 on Friday night before taking down Tivy 1-0 Saturday afternoon. They have now won six straight matches.
Against the Chargers, senior midfielder Sienna Garcia and junior forward Ava Lamoreaux each scored a goal. Junior Kailee Meyer assisted on both scores.
The Cougars beat the Antlers the following day with a lone goal from Meyer off a pass from sophomore midfielder Natalya Hendrus.
The Cougars will host Pieper at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cougar Stadium.
Coogs fall to Boerne-Champion, hold off Tivy
After delaying its matches due to the local winter storm, Canyon boys soccer split back-to-back contests against Boerne-Champion and Tivy.
The Cougars (5-5-1 overall, 2-1 in district) started the week losing 4-0 to the Chargers on Friday before defeating the Antlers in a 1-0 contest the following afternoon.
Despite being shut out against the Chargers, Canyon senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers played 80 minutes and had 10 saves.
The team bounced back Saturday, as junior midfielder Cameron Griffen scored the match’s lone goal in the 45th minute off an assist from junior forward Danny Arvallo.
Sellers played the full 80 minutes with eight saves and no goals allowed.
The Cougars will take on Pieper on the road at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in San Antonio.
