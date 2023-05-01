On a stormy Friday evening with thunder and lightning looming, Canyon baseball accomplished a pair of historic feats in its final regular season game.
The Cougars defeated Wagner 15-1, grabbing the program’s third-straight District 26-5A championship win while giving head coach Nick Kozole his 100th career victory.
The three-peat brings the Cougars to a 24-6 overall record with a 12-2 mark in district play as they are set to start the postseason.
Against the Thunderbirds, the Cougars put up an impressive offensive showing and won in four innings.
Pitcher Sam Ortiz was 2-3, hitting a double with three RBIs. Center fielder Isaac Yruetagoyena was 2-2, hitting a double with two RBIs, scoring two runs and stealing one base. Left fielder Evan Janner was 2-4 with a double, scoring two runs and two RBIs while stealing a base.
Right fielder Elijah Farley was 1-1, hitting a two-run homer and scoring two runs. Third baseman Jackson Kuenzi was 1-3, hitting a solo home run.
Shortstop Kaemon Cantu stole a team-high three bases.
Ortiz picked up the win on the mound, pitching through three innings, allowing two hits, one run and three walks while striking out three batters.
The Cougars will take on Leander Rouse in a three-game series in the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs. Game one will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Canyon High School. Game two is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Rouse High School in Leander. If needed, game three will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.