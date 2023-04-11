Canyon baseball defeated Pieper 6-1 Saturday, getting a 2-0 district series sweep.
With the win, the Cougars (19-5 overall, 7-1 in district) are tied for first place in District 26-5A standings with Smithson Valley.
Shortstop Deuce Adams was 2-3, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. First baseman Will Canalichio went 1-3, scoring two runs, hitting a double and an RBI. Pitcher Sam Ortiz went 1-3 with an RBI.
Ortiz grabbed the win on the mound, pitching a complete game, allowing six hits and one run while striking out seven batters and walking one.
The Cougars will continue their series against Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 on the road at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
