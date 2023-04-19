SEGUIN — In its first game of a two-game district series, Canyon baseball defeated Seguin 11-0 on the road Tuesday night.
With the win, the Cougars (21-6 overall, 9-2 in district) move atop the District 26-5A standings, pushing past Smithson Valley, which lost its series opener against Boerne-Champion.
Against the Matadors, the Cougars’ strong hitting at the plate and senior Bron Farr’s pitching allowed them to cruise to victory.
Canyon led the Mats 4-0 through the first three innings before scoring six in the top of the fourth.
The Cougars had nine hits through 24 at-bats (.375) compared to the Matadors’ two hits through 17 at-bats (.117).
First baseman Will Canalichio was 3-3, hitting two doubles and two RBIs while scoring one run.
Right fielder Kyle Head was 2-4, hitting a double and two RBIs while scoring two runs and stealing one base.
Third baseman Sam Ortiz also had two RBIs. Second baseman Tripp Villanueva and Elijah Farley led the team by stealing two bases each.
Farr picked up the win through five innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.
The Cougars will host Seguin for the second and final game of the series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Canyon High School.
SV drops to 2nd place in District 26-5A
SPRING BRANCH — After splitting its two-game matchup against Canyon last week, Smithson Valley baseball fell to Boerne-Champion 7-5 in its series opener Tuesday night.
With the loss, the Rangers, who were initially tied with Canyon for first place, fell to second in District 26-5A with a 9-3 league record.
Smithson Valley will finish the series’ second and final game at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Champion High School in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.