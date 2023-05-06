VON ORMY — In the area round of the Class 5A playoffs, Canyon softball put up an impressive showing, defeating Alamo Heights with a 10-0 run-rule shutout Friday night.
With the victory, the Cougars capture an area championship while keeping an undefeated 27-0 overall record.
The Cougars grabbed the win through five innings as shortstop Riley Hester hit a ground-rule double.
Catcher Dee Dee Baldwin hit a two-run homer in the first inning, sparking the Cougars’ attack.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona picked up the win in the circle with eight strikeouts and hit two doubles at the plate.
The Cougars will turn their attention to the regional quarterfinals next week against Liberty Hill.
Coogs win game one of bi-district series
In the first playoff game of Canyon’s baseball season, it defeated Leander Rouse Thursday night in a 5-4 walk-off victory.
Both teams were tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth as the Cougars were at the plate. Third baseman Kaemon Cantu hit a line-drive single to center field, allowing Jackson Kuenzi to score.
With the win, Canyon grabs a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three bi-district series.
Cantu was 2-3 with an RBI and one run. Center fielder Isaac Yrutagoyena was 2-4 with a double and one run. Left fielder Evan Janner was 2-3 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.
Bron Farr pitched the first seven innings, allowing five hits, four runs (two earned) and striking out five batters. Yrutagoyena picked up the win at the mound in the final inning, not allowing a hit with two walks and one strikeout.
The Cougars began game two of the series on Friday trailing 3-1 through two innings, but the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will continue in Leander at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Rouse High School if field conditions permit; if not, both teams will play at Glenn High School.
