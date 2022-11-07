CONVERSE — In a contest to decide playoff seeding, Canyon outlasted Wagner 30-24 on Friday night.
The win solidifies the Cougars (9-1 overall, 6-1 in district) in second place in District 12-5A-I and gives them a home playoff game.
As for the game itself, both teams went back and forth, with the Cougars getting a final touchdown in the last quarter.
The Cougars’ defense got off to a strong start as senior linebacker Aiden Muckenfuss recovered a fumble. The offense capitalized as junior quarterback Deuce Adams completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to his brother, junior wide receiver Eli Adams.
Early in the second, the Cougars elected to punt on fourth and 19 from their 21-yard line. But the snap sailed over the punter resulting in a safety and bringing the score to 7-2.
The Thunderbirds took the lead 9-7 on the following possession by completing a 32-yard touchdown pass — one of five completions on the night.
At the start of the second half, Deuce Adams connected with Eli Adams again for a 22-yard score, taking back the lead 14-9.
They extended the lead 21-9 on the next possession, set up by a 45-yard completion to senior wideout Xayvion Noland and capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Daniel Bastion.
The Thunderbirds responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass, cutting into the lead, 21-16.
A 51-yard run from Bastion and a 14-yard run by Deuce Adams on fourth and 9 set up the Cougars to hit a 19-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter.
Down 24-16, Wagner tied the ballgame with a 47-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.
Wagner got the ball back midway through the fourth but failed to convert on four and 4, giving the Cardiac Cougars the ball at the Thunderbirds’ 47-yard line with 3:41 left in the ball game.
They started the drive on the wrong foot as Deuce Adams was strip-sacked on second and 10, but Canyon recovered.
Momentum quickly shot back in the Cougars’ favor, as canyon converted on fourth and 5 when Deuce Adams avoided pressure, rolled out and threw a pass to senior wide receiver Brayden Sealey, who made a toe-tap catch on the sideline for 19 yards.
With just over a minute left in regulation, Deuce Adams found Eli Adams in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, bringing the final to 30-24.
Deuce Adams went 16-24 for 227 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to Eli Adams, who caught seven passes for 106 yards. Noland had four catches for 77 yards.
Senior running back Jacob Alcorta had 14 carries for 85 yards, and Bastion finished with six carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Cougars held the Thunderbirds to 260 yards and had 14 tackles for loss with one takeaway.
The Cougars will start the UIL Class 5A playoffs against Georgetown. Kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Cougar Stadium.
