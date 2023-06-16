Five area athletes earned Class 5A all-state status from the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association (THSBCA).
Canyon seniors Isaac Yruetagoyena, Will Canalichio and Bron Farr and Smithson Valley junior Zach Gingrich and senior David De Hoyos joined the exclusive club.
Yrutagoyena, an outfielder, was named to the THSBCA All-State Elite Team. The Texas A&M-Kingsville commit posted a .421 batting average with 15 RBIs and five home runs. He was also the District 26-5A MVP.
Canalichio, a first baseman, earned second-team honors. He hit a .385 average with 25 RBIs in 2023.
Farr, a pitcher, earned a spot as a third-team selection. In his senior season, he had a 9-1 record on the mound with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He threw a complete game no-hitter against Tivy on March 21.
The trio led the Cougars to their third straight district title.
Gingrich, a right fielder, and De Hoyos, a shortstop, were both THSBCA second-team selections, leading the Rangers to a 27-18 record and a regional quarterfinal appearance.
