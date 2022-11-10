After going 4-6 last season, Canyon has turned the tides as it will play host to Georgetown Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
In only his second season at the school, head coach Travis Bush has led the Cougars (9-1 overall, 6-1 in district) to a second-place finish in District 12-5A-I, a five-game win streak and a home playoff game.
“That’s the goal we’ve set coming in with this team and this program,” Bush said. “At Canyon, the expectation is to be competing for championships and to be in the playoffs. We’re here; we’ve reached that piece of the goal and now let’s see what we can do with it.”
Last week the Coogs defeated Wagner with a game-winning touchdown. It was the fourth one-score contest they have won this season. According to Bush, their experience in those clutch situations is helpful going into the playoffs.
“When you get down in these games, you revert to what you know,” Bush said. “So far, we’ve known, ‘Hey! We can handle these situations.’ It’s the kids; it’s the team. They’re the ones that stay calm, and they’ve shown when that moment is there to go take the game, they’ve been able to do it.”
The contest will be between two top offenses, as the Cougars average 439.7 yards and 37.5 points per game, coming mainly off their pass attack led by junior quarterback Deuce Adams (2,827 yards, 33 touchdowns, five interceptions, 67.1% completion).
The Eagles average 458.3 yards per game and an astounding 45.4 points per game. Their offense has been dynamic, with 2,469 passing yards and 2,114 rushing yards.
“They’re very multiple, like we are, offensively where they’re gonna give you different formations and different looks and just find ways to get the ball into space,” Bush said.
Junior running back Andrew Petter has been one of the team’s premier playmakers, with 175 carries for 1,403 rushing yards, 20 catches for 318 yards and 30 touchdowns.
“Every week presents its own challenges, but it’s been fun to see [our] group,” Bush said. “From the coach’s side, it’s fun to see them have that success and grow each week together…It’s a one-week season… If we find a way to win it, then we’ll get another season next week.”
The Cougars will play Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Cougar Stadium.
