It seems fitting that a town founded by German immigrants would 177 years later serve as the home of a German multinational manufacturing company’s high-tech facility.
Hanover, Germany-based Continental raised the curtain Wednesday on its new, $110 million state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in New Braunfels.
The 215,000-square foot facility on Kohlenberg Road on the city’s northeast side will manufacture components for the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business, which include radar sensors to support safety functions such as blind spot detection and forward collision warning.
The Wednesday event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks the completion of the construction process, which began last year.
About 150 guests, including state and local officials, community members and employees, joined in marking the occasion, which included an exclusive tour of the facility.
Plant Manager Juergen Martin said completion of the facility signifies a significant step in the company’s long-term strategy for advancing growth and innovation in autonomous mobility.
“I think the entire team is excited about this day because we worked very hard together to achieve this,” Martin said. “We are getting operational and that’s very exciting. It’s the future technology to enable autonomous and automated driving. The sensors that we are using here are essential to making driving safer. We want to save lives.”
The plant also enables the company to expand its research and development efforts in assisted and automated driving technology as demand for intelligent safety functions increases.
The facility represents the company’s first automotive greenfield location in the U.S. dedicated to Continental’s autonomous mobility business area, with plans to create more than 500 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits by 2026.
Over the last 25 years, according to Frank Petznick, member of the Automotive Board and head of business area autonomous mobility, the company has researched and developed driver assistance systems that have become essential features in vehicles today.
“We have tremendous growth in this area of our business, and the addition of this new production facility will help us continue our trajectory to advance technology even further,” Petznick said. “At Continental, we’re always seeking new opportunities to make drivers safer. New Braunfels will play a critical role as we continue to grow our ADAS business in North America and support our goal of vision zero — zero traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes on our roadways.”
Company officials also acknowledged the partnership with the city of New Braunfels, Comal County, New Braunfels Utilities, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the New Braunfels Economic Development Committee to bring the plant to fruition.
“People have a vision for this community,” Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers said. “And beyond that, the part that I find transformational is that this is not just manufacturing…but it’s a sector of manufacturing that we did not have prior to this in New Braunfels.”
In an effort to support manufacturing and technical education programs and as a new member of the New Braunfels community, Continental announced a donation totaling $20,000 to neighboring school districts.
The company presented $10,000 in donations to the New Braunfels and Comal school districts as part of the ribbon-cutting celebration.
The funds will be used to support both districts’ career and technical education manufacturing programs.
“We’re excited to see Continental grow in our local community,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said in a statement. “Not only will strong jobs be created in engineering and manufacturing, but New Braunfels is going to play a major role in the future of mobility with this new facility. Continental has been a wonderful partner throughout this process, and we look forward to continuing working with them to create even more opportunities for residents.”
Since 2011, Continental has invested about $4 billion in manufacturing, technology, facilities and product development in the U.S., employing a domestic workforce of more than 15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.