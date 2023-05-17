While voters locked down additional funding for the return of their Guadalupe County lakes, residents in the Lake Dunlap area celebrated near completion of work to repair their dam.
Spill gates on the dam that created Lake Dunlap failed four years ago this month. The process to repair the dam continues, said Doug Harrison, Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District board president.
That process has seemed at times to move at a glacial pace, but knowing it is near its end feels proper, he said.
“In government terms, to set up a taxing district … and get an engineering company to build a giant dam out in the river, I couldn’t be more excited,” Harrison said. “It’s moving along and we’ll have it back this year.”
No firm date has been set and the WCID has experienced recent delays in construction, but activities are estimated to be complete by late July, Harrison said.
Even after work is completed, he said, more time is necessary to raise the lake water to a proper level. No one knows how long that might take, either, Harrison said.
“The time frame for the lake to refill will be heavily dependent upon the amount of flow being released from Canyon Lake,” he said. “It could take a few months. As you know, we are in a serious drought and Canyon Lake is very low right now. Some good rain on the upper Guadalupe River basin would be a great help not only to us, but to all our Hill Country neighbors battling the drought.”
Even before construction is complete and the water level increases, WCID board members are asking for neighbors’ help.
Failure of the spill gates dewatered Lake Dunlap and opened up the lakebed to unwanted growth, Harrison said.
“The bottom of the lake with four years of sunshine and warm weather has grown some incredible patches of scrub brush, trees and overgrowth,” he said. “We’re trying to encourage all of the neighbors to get that out of there.”
Debris, brush, trees and shrubs can create hazards for boaters and other lake users once deeper waters cover the lake bottom, Harrison said. Property owners around the lake are asked to clean up the areas by July 9 to prepare for the lake’s return.
Excitement about Lake Dunlap is buzzing around the district, Harrison said. He is among the property owners eagerly awaiting the lake getting back to the way it used to be.
“It’s very exciting,” Harrison said. “Of course, it couldn’t have happened fast enough. It’s been four long years with no lake.”
