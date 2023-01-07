I have just moved back to New Braunfels and reside in a retirement community. There is construction of apartments right behind my residence and right next to Rio Terra on Common Street. Across the street is the Augusta Apartment Complex and other residential areas. At 3:30 [Friday] morning I was awakened by construction equipment backing up, with the usual beeping sounds, accompanied by the beat of someone dropping heavy equipment as if they were pounding pilings into the ground. Sounded like a bass drum being beaten. Sound does carry when all is quiet.
One has to wonder about the thought process of the building commission that would issue a variance permit for a construction company to start work at 3 a.m., right next to a retirement home, much less the apartments right across the street. Does the commission think that everyone has hearing aids that they remove at bedtime? I assure you that I don’t wear hearing aids and neither do my neighbors.
I understand the builders wanting to complete their project in a timely manner, however, the city needs to consider the area that is under construction and its neighborhood.
Just a concerned citizen.
