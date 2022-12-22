Construction at Canyon Lake Overlook Park will be extended until at least Jan. 31, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week.
The work will also continue to impact dam access near the lake office. The public can still access the dam at the north side near the North Park campground.
That area has a first-come, first-served parking lot for six cars.
The Madrone Trail and the John Hancock Trail will remain open.
Construction crews are repainting the Overlook area parking lots, patching potholes at the entrance and building a new exit lane at the main entrance.
“We understand access to the area is important to our visiting public,” said Canyon Lake manager Javier Pérez Ortiz. “But we must provide a safe environment for our visitors, and in order to ensure their safety, we will be restricting access until the work is complete.”
The team will also install new security cameras at the lake office.
The project began on Nov. 7, and was originally scheduled to be done by Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.