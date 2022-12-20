With Hanukkah officially beginning on Dec. 19, we’ve begun the final countdown to Christmas, which this year lands on a Sunday.
That means there are still a few quality shopping — or for those that prefer to stay indoors, scrolling — days left, which also means there is still plenty of time to grab that perfect gift or stocking stuffer.
It also means that there’s still time to reach out and lend a hand with regard to one of the area’s nonprofit organizations, which are busy stocking up for beyond the holiday season. With the cold weather just now hitting the area, the need for warm clothing and food is likely about to increase dramatically.
The Crisis Center of Comal County is accepting items of need, including hygiene products, new underwear (men’s and women’s), twin size bed linens, deodorant, makeup and fans, in addition to bagged clothing, food items and monetary donations. Mailed donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 310344 in New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. Donations can also be dropped off in person at 1547 E. Common Street in New Braunfels.
The New Braunfels Food Bank and SOS Food Bank are accepting donations as always, and volunteers are needed year-round. The New Braunfels Food Bank is located at 1620 South Seguin Avenue in town, and SOS Food Bank is located at 256 West Merriweather Street in town.
For those unsure of what to donate in terms of food, the New Braunfels Food Bank compiled a list of the 12 “most wanted” items. They include: peanut butter, cereal, tuna, beans, rice, mac & cheese, chili, canned stews and soups, canned lunch meats, full meals (canned or boxed) and pop-top food items.
So if you’re out doing some last-minute shopping this week, consider grabbing an extra item or two for those who may be in dire straits. It could make a world of difference for someone whose Christmas may not be so merry or bright.
