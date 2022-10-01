Since 2009, the Texas Legislature has recognized the third week of October as Texas Native Plant Week. The Lone Star State has over 5,000 species of native plants and is one of the most biologically diverse states. We all know the expressions: “Keep Texas Wild,” “Keep Texas Beautiful,” etc. However you complete the phrase, the Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) might choose: “Keep Texas Texas.”
The New Braunfels and Lindheimer NPSOT Chapters will ask New Braunfels City Council to recognize the importance of our Texas native plants at the 6 p.m. Oct. 10 Council meeting by proclaiming October 16-22 “Native Plant Week.” Supporting the Native Plant Week Proclamation request will be members of Comal County Conservation Alliance and Headwaters at the Comal. On Oct. 13, Comal County Commissioners will also issue a proclamation to recognize the importance of Native Plant Week. Please join us at City Hall if you can.
Perhaps nobody is more widely associated with native plants than Lady Bird Johnson. As First Lady, she encouraged President Johnson to sign the Highway Beautification Act. The “Lady Bird Bill” did much to beautify cities and highways throughout the United States. Mrs. Johnson said: “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” In 1982, actress Helen Hayes and Mrs. Johnson founded the National Wildflower Research Center near Austin. Today, we know it as the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, now part of the University of Texas.
If Texas has over 5,000 species of native plants, how many are native to Comal County? The answer can get tricky when you recall the diverse topography of Comal County. Generally, blackland prairie describes the east side of I-35. The western side of I-35 is largely karst or as some say, lots of rock. To help choose a suitable native plant for your yard, NPSOT’s website has a PDF listing of native plants for New Braunfels. Take a look at www.npsot.org; find the “Resources” link; and then, look for the “Plant Lists by Region” tab. It’s a great tool.
Use www.npsot.org also to locate Texas native plant sales in our area. Typically, the Chapters offer a spring and fall sale where you can find a variety of Texas native plants suitable for your terrain. The New Braunfels NPSOT Chapter will have a native plant sale on Saturday, October 8, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. next to the downtown Farmer’s Market. If you want to up your game, explore NPSOT’s educational offerings, especially the Native Landscape Certification Program (NLCP). NLCP has several levels of training and will help you identify which native plants should work best in your yard.
Not surprisingly, native plants are also beneficial to pollinators. Native milkweed is an essential resource for the Monarch Butterfly as it migrates through our Central Flyway. In order to thrive and survive, birds also need native plants. “Get to Know These 20 Common Types of Native Plants” appeared last fall in Audubon magazine. Carlyn Kranking’s article presents a good overview of nature’s interdependence.
NPSOT’s website also nicely answers the question ‘Why Native Plants’:
• Drought-tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources
• Provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife
• Don’t need special pampering or fertilizing
• Natural to their eco-system
• Help us maintain biological biodiversity
Doug Tallamy is an entomologist based at the University of Delaware and renowned conservationist. In an Audubon article he stated “native oak trees support over 500 species of caterpillars whereas ginkgoes, a commonly planted landscape tree from Asia, host only 5 species of caterpillars. When it takes 6,000 caterpillars to raise one brood of chickadees, that is a significant difference.”
For a final thought, I turn again to Tallamy. “If half of American lawns were replaced with native plants, we would create the equivalent of a 20-million-acre national park, nine times bigger than Yellowstone, or 100 times bigger than Shenandoah National Park.” Just think about that. Think about the impact native plants bring. And remember Mrs. Johnson’s words: “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”
Jane W. Miller is a Member, Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park, Life Member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, & a Texas Master Naturalist
Resources:
Doug Tallamy’s Hub: www.homegrownnationalpark.org
www.audubon.org/news/get-know-these-20-common-types-native-plants
