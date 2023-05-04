SAN ANTONIO — In the Region IV-5A track and field meet Friday, Canyon senior Grace Conley made a state-worthy effort at Heroes Stadium.
Conley was the region champion in the triple jump, leaping a distance of 38 feet and 9.5 inches — a foot ahead of second place. She also placed third in the long jump with a personal best of 17 feet and 11.5 inches.
She will advance to the state meet on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Xayvion Noland placed sixth in the boys long jump with 21 feet and 7.5 inches. Aidan Pennycourt took sixth in the boys shot put with a distance of 52 feet and 2.75 inches.
Peyton Wilson took sixth place in the discus with a distance of 121 feet and eight inches.
In the girls 3200-meter, Alexia Tiscareno Macias and Taylor Cochran finished in sixth (11:37.28) and seventh place (11:37.30), respectively.
Nathan Aguilar placed eighth in the boys 800-meter (2:01.40) and 1600-meter (4:27.97).
Ava Jeckell finished 12th place in the girls 800-meter with a time of 2:31.20. Cassidy Henderson placed 12th in girls pole vault, clearing 10 feet. In the boys 3200-meter, John Keleman had a 12th-place finish with a time of 9:56.28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.