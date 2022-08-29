A 47-year-old Canyon Lake man was taken to a local hospital after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident Sunday afternoon near Fischer.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS responded to the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market 32 just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Chief Robert Mikel said the single-vehicle rollover only involved the driver, who they transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos.
“CLFEMS personnel provided treatment and transported him to the hospital,” Mikel said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said units arrived at 5:03 p.m. and assisted Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at the scene. Neither Mikel nor Smith could confirm the driver was killed.
DPS is investigating the accident.
The person’s name, the make, model and kind of vehicle he was driving, if he wore seatbelts or protective headgear, if the roadway was wet and if alcohol or drugs may have factored into the accident were not yet known on Monday afternoon.
The DPS usually only releases preliminary reports on fatal accidents. However, calls and emails to Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer in San Antonio, and the DPS statewide media and information office in Austin were not immediately returned late Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.