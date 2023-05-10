During its regularly-scheduled Monday meeting, New Braunfels City Council addressed four individual items.
Out of the four items, one pertained to rezoning. Item 2A concerned rezoning 92.4 acres at 1280 Saengerhalle Road and 1682 Saur Lane from an agricultural/pre-development district to a multifamily low-density district and a multifamily high-density district.
However, concerns arose from the fact that the area has, and will continue to have, an airport hazard overlay due to its adjacency to the airport.
One corner of the property, consisting of around 8 acres, lies in the airport’s transition zone.
According to Jordan Matney, an assistant city manager, the airport did have concerns about the idea of a multifamily high-density district on the property.
As the owner plans to build a multi-family residential project, Councilmember Christopher Willis had concerns about future multistory construction obscuring the sights of the airport or of planned future towers.
Applicant James Ingalls proposed postponement to address further discussions and concerns about the airport and its proximity.
Before city council voted on the postponement, the floor was opened up for the public hearing.
One of the Saengerhalle Estates HOA directors shared his safety concerns about the proposal due to the possibility that traffic and drainage issues may become exacerbated.
Five other attendees that spoke in opposition agreed with the drainage issues and traffic problems already present.
Another New Braunfels resident showed concern over the airport’s proximity to the desired multifamily residential project due to his background in aviation.
He stated that many airplane crashes happen during takeoff and landing and worried about the possibility of a plane crashing into an apartment. He described the rezoning proposal as “a nightmare waiting to happen.”
After the public hearing, Councilmember Lawrence Spradley motioned to deny the postponement, which Councilmember Andres Campos seconded; the postponement was denied unanimously.
Ingalls presented further and addressed additional questions; he then pulled the item from consideration.
“This is kind of unique because of the airport,” Mayor Pro-Tem Harry Bowers said. “Obviously, this information has come out recently that many of us weren’t aware of in relation to some of the airport issues … New Braunfels National Airport is a gem we have that we’re planning on making (expansions to) … so it’s something that we really got to be careful what we do around it.”
