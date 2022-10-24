Residents can safely dispose of their unwanted medications and documents when New Braunfels Utilities hosts two community events at one location this weekend.
Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street.
NBU, in partnership with the New Braunfels Police Department, will host Operation MedSafe, a program that provides New Braunfels residents a secure drop-off site for expired and unused prescription medications and over-the-counter pills, tablets and liquids.
Residents can safely dispose of their medications at this event rather than flushing them or pouring them down the drain, where they could potentially contaminate the water supply.
All pills and tablets — both prescription and over-the-counter — will be accepted as well as capsules, patches, liquids and powders left in their original containers.
Items that will not be accepted due to potential danger to the employee volunteers, collectors, and law enforcement include insulin syringes, other sharps or needles, unused preloaded auto-injectors, asthma inhalers, compressed cylinders, other aerosol products, iodine-containing medications or mercury-containing thermometers.
“New Braunfels Police officers will be on-site to take possession of the medications and ensure they are disposed of properly,” said Pamela Quidley, NBU’s manager of communications and external affairs.
Community Shred Day will take place at the same site and at the same time to allow residents the opportunity to have their confidential information securely shredded in an environmentally friendly manner.
After the event, shredded materials will be taken to a facility for recycling.
Up to two copy paper-sized boxes are shredded for free. Additional boxes can be shredded for $7 each, with proceeds to help support the NBU Utility Bill Assistance Program.
For more information, visit https://www.nbutexas.com/med-shred/ or call 830-629-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.