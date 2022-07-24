Hearts were heavy this week in Unicorn Country in the wake of three separate deaths with connections to New Braunfels High School.
Over a span of only a few days, Ron Friesenhahn, Luke Bird, and Jimmy Keresztury died.
Below you'll find a bit about each of the three men, and links to some stories with them over the years that appeared in the Herald-Zeitung.
Ron Friesenhahn
On Saturday, July 16, Ron Friesenhahn, local attorney and community volunteer passed away at the age of 67.
Friesenhahn had deep connections to the New Braunfels ISD, winning its Silver Unicorn Award given to recognize volunteer service to the district, as well as Unsung Hero awards from the Herald-Zeitung and the local chamber of commerce's Besserung Award.
Friesenhahn began calling play-by-play for Unicorn football games in 1986, and later hosted a televised sports show on New Braunfels ISD’s cable channel.
“He was the Voice of the Unicorns,” said Jim Streety, former New Braunfels High School football coach and the district’s current athletic director, who had worked with Friesenhahn since the early 1980s.
OBITUARY: Ronald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn
READ MORE: ‘Voice of the Unicorns’ remembered for wit, community contributions
READ MORE: Friesenhahn awarded Besserung
READ MORE: Know your neighbors, prevent crime
Luke Gabriel Bird
On that same day, almost 5,000 miles away, U.S. Naval Academy midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, died after losing his footing and falling from a waterfall in Placilla in the Valparaiso region of Chile.
The Naval Academy said Bird was in Chile participating in a semester abroad program at the Arturo Prat Naval Academy, which serves as Chile’s Naval Academy.
Bird was a three-year wrestling team member at New Braunfels High School, serving as captain both junior and senior year. He was an avid cyclist, active in student government, vice president of the National Honor Society and the battalion commander of the NBHS Marine Corps JROTC unit.
Bird was selected in November 2018 as one of only five Marine Corps JROTC cadets nationwide to receive a Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement, recognizing outstanding leadership demonstrated in both school and the community.
READ MORE: Naval Academy midshipman from New Braunfels dies after fall from Chilean waterfall
READ MORE: Unicorn wrestlers return to the mat
READ MORE: NBHS’s Bird receives Bronze Cross, Naval academy appointment
Jimmy Keresztury
On Monday, the district announced the death of Jimmy Keresztury, head coach of the Lady Unicorns basketball team.
“Jimmy was just an unbelievable man with an infectious personality, and we were so glad to have him coaching our girls basketball team and the girls just took to him immediately,” Streety said.
Keresztury was attending the annual Texas High School Coaches Association & Coaches Education Foundation Coaching School and Convention in San Antonio when he was taken to the hospital after a heart attack.
Keresztury also had connections to the other high school in New Braunfels, teaching and coaching at Canyon High School.
An outpouring of online support for Keresztury's family raised more than $56,000 through a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
READ MORE: New Braunfels High School girls basketball coach dies after heart attack
READ MORE: NB looking to rise within 27-6A
READ MORE: Unicorns begin season with wins against Central Catholic, Mac
