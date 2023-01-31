Andrew Kempker is all about family and community.
When the New Braunfels Police Department sergeant was diagnosed with colon cancer about a month ago, it was the community’s turn to give back to his family.
“It’s really humbling, and puts everything into perspective,” Kempker said.
Kempker’s 15-year-career with NBPD has included positions in patrol and traffic, community liaison officer and now as a sergeant.
Soon after the cancer diagnosis, the New Braunfels Police Officers Association organized a fundraiser to help the Kempker family with medical bills and expenses.
The effort has raised more than $16,000 in donations.
“I can talk about the diagnosis and my medical issues with no problem, but I get all emotional when I talk about the support,” Kempker said. “I had no idea it would blossom into something this big.”
Kempker credits a “family first” attitude of the city’s police and fire departments for helping him through a tough time.
NBPOA president Joe Tovar echoed that sentiment.
He added that everyone who has worked with Kempker “respects him tremendously.”
“We’re one big family,” Tovar said. “This is one of those times where we have an opportunity to show that in a meaningful way.”
Kempker has started chemotherapy treatments and iron infusions. He continues to work at NBPD.
When he’s off the clock, Kempker and his wife are “all about the kiddos,” their 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.
Their days are busy with gymnastics, baseball and family time.
“It’s going to be a bumpy road, but we’ve got it,” Kempker said. “I can’t thank the community enough for their support.”
To donate, visit https://helpahero.com/campaign/sgt-andrew-kempker-2.
