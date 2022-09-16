According to the National Center for Health Statistics, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States, the sixth leading cause of death among American adults and the fifth leading cause of death among adults 65 years or older.
In 2020, an estimated 5.8 million Americans 65 years or older were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. That number is projected to nearly triple by 2060.
And for many with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the biggest fear is the fear of the unknown.
Around 160 local seniors with the disease, caregivers and loved ones gained valuable insights, information and support from an expert team of memory care specialists during an Alzheimer’s symposium at the McKenna Events Center on Wednesday, presented by EdenHill Communities.
It was the fourth year for the event that focused on managing the progressive illness that affects memory, thinking and behavior and has no cure.
“At EdenHill, we regularly see families who have to take this walk on a dementia path that is overwhelming, frustrating, and they don’t know where to turn,” said Terry Jackson, EdenHill’s director of marketing. “The sooner they can get support and education, the better. By offering this symposium, we can then guide them toward resource groups in town to support groups to the proper physicians that can help them along this journey.”
Speakers included Anita Reid and Dr. Daniel Heiser from GuideStar Eldercare, E. Jane Wyatt from CAREshare, Kari K. Brisendine from Select Rehabilitation and audiologist Dr. Sally Miranda from Hear in Texas.
The speakers covered topics that included understanding how to assemble a medical team to hearing loss, overcoming reluctance in visiting those with Alzheimer’s and strategies to reduce the need for pharmaceuticals.
The event is growing each year. And Jackson said the event is seeing returning participants as well.
“I asked at the beginning of (Wednesday’s event) how many had been there one year — how many had been there two — and probably 20 hands went up that this was their third year in a row in coming to it,” she said.
In March, EdenHill will partner with Hope Hospice for a spring symposium, including a caregiver’s workshop.
Memory often changes as people grow older. Some people notice changes in themselves before anyone else does. For others, friends and family are the first to see changes in memory, behavior or abilities.
“They need to find the right physicians — neurologists are critical in helping to diagnose this disease,” Jackson said. “Many folks see their primary care doctors and don’t think to see a specialist and they should.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10 warning signs of the disease are:
• Memory loss that disrupts daily life
• Challenges in planning or solving problems
• Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure
• Confusion with time or place
• Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations
• New problems with words in speaking or writing
• Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
• Decreased or poor judgment
• Withdrawal from work or social activities
• Changes in mood and personality
Resources are available for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their loved ones.
For information about monthly support groups at EdenHIll, call 830-625-6291.
The Alzheimer’s Association maintains an online Community Resource Finder to search for specific local programs.
The Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, serving 47 counties in south Texas, provides a variety of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia support programs and services:
24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900: The hotline is staffed by highly trained professionals who can assist with various issues, including treatments and clinical trials, care strategies and legal, financial and housing decisions. Information and referrals are made for local support, and multiple language translations are available.
ALZConnected is the first dedicated online social networking community for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. It provides a safe place for people to connect with others in similar situations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit www.alzconnected.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers free online education programs at training.alz.org. The programs are designed for individuals living with the disease, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about dementia.
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org/sanantonio.
