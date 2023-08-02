Program coordinator Veronica Villarreal looks at a box of "Back to School Supply Kit's" donated by H.E.B. to the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the McKenna Children's Museum. H.E.B donated 6 pallets of boxes of the "Back to School Supply Kit" to the Pack the Bus supply drive.
A look at a "Back to School Supply Kit" donated by H.E.B. to the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the McKenna Children's Museum. H.E.B donated 6 pallets of boxes of the "Back to School Supply Kit" to the Pack the Bus supply drive.
School supplies collected through the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the New Braunfels Public Library. The library was one of several donation sites.
Youth librarian Courtney Meissner organizes school supplies collected through the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the New Braunfels Public Library. The library was one of several donation sites.
Program coordinator Veronica Villarreal looks at a box of "Back to School Supply Kit's" donated by H.E.B. to the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the McKenna Children's Museum. H.E.B donated 6 pallets of boxes of the "Back to School Supply Kit" to the Pack the Bus supply drive.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
A look at a "Back to School Supply Kit" donated by H.E.B. to the annual Pack the Bus supply drive by Communities in School of South Central Texas Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the McKenna Children's Museum. H.E.B donated 6 pallets of boxes of the "Back to School Supply Kit" to the Pack the Bus supply drive.
Communities in Schools of South Central Texas (CIS) staff and its board of directors will gather at several H-E-Bs in the area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday to collect school supply donations as part of the annual Pack the Bus school drive.
The goal of the drive is to enable students to start the school year with the tools they need to be successful, said CIS Marketing Specialist Christine Watson. Participating H-E-Bs for Saturday’s event include locations in New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo and Bulverde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.