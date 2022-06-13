The vibrant colors of the rainbow synonymous with LGBTQ pride came in many forms during this year’s Riverside Pride event, which welcomed members of the LGBTQ community, their families and allies on Saturday for a celebration of inclusivity at the Comal County Fairgrounds.
There was no shortage of pride at this year’s event with plenty of event goers rocking a range of T-shirts, beads and other rainbow regalia representing the diverse spectrum of sexuality and gender.
Hosts Riverside Pride was focused on creating a positive atmosphere for attendees while making it a family-friendly event.
“The bigger cities tend to cater more towards the 18 and up crowd, and because New Braunfels is so conservative, we really wanted to provide an event that was family oriented so that people felt comfortable and safe, and to kind of not push New Braunfels too hard,” Riverside Pride President Aja Edwards said.
Under Mayor Rusty Brockman, who came out to show his support for the LGBTQ community, the city of New Braunfels is stepping up to create a more supportive and accepting city by embracing diversity, Edwards said.
“It’s important, especially for conservative communities to continue to push for acceptance and inclusion,” Edwards said. “Even when we get pushback, the fight is worth it, especially for these youths.”
Riverside Pride is a nonprofit organization formed with the passion of making sure the LGBTQ youth in the area are loved and accepted.
In 2017, River City Advocacy, who was in charge of organizing past pride events, handed over the reins to the group and Riverside Pride kicked off its hosting duties last year with an event at the Landa Park Dance Slab.
Their pride debut garnered over 800 people, and the group knew they were going to need a bigger venue to put on a bigger and better event next time — this year they took over the fairgrounds.
Those who braved the scorching temperatures were treated to theatrical drag shows and a “Pose” style runway show — popularized by the hit TV show on FX — which encouraged those in attendance to strut their stuff and strike fierce poses on the runway. With categories such as pride explosion realness and supportive ally realness, everyone got a chance to embrace the power of expression.
“Drag is fantastic — that’s why everyone loves drag,” said Chitah Daniels Kennedy, who participated in several of the day’s events, including many of its drag shows. “What’s not to love? People are dressed colorful, having a great time. It’s very empowering to see drag queens — I think that’s why it’s such a focal point of so many Pride celebrations.”
Kennedy has been a part of several local pride festivals, including in her hometown of San Marcos, so much so that she’s become a pride staple. While each pride holds a special place in Kennedy’s heart, she is reminded of how far society has come in their journey to acceptance.
“Pride means being yourself and being visible and not making any apologies for it anymore,” Kennedy said. “It’s so important to feel that way as a person — without that you’re not living basically. Pride is about life and love, and being who you are.”
Sticking with the family-friendly theme, Riverside Pride had plenty of activities for kids, including story time with a drag queen where those in drag read children’s books to an audience of adults and kids.
In addition to drag shows, Riverside Pride offered several entertaining demonstrations and creative opportunities to showcase love and acceptance through art. Some took to the pavement to share colorful messages of positivity with sidewalk chalk and graffiti artists put on an impressive showcase.
The festivities were topped off with an appearance by the New Braunfels Jeep Club and a roller derby exhibition.
There was also plenty of music to keep the party going with bands such as Nuclear Nation, who pumped up guests with a selection of punk rock beats, and Zach Talbert Band lending their musical talents to the event.
Event goers managed to stay hydrated while roaming the Comal County Fairgrounds and took advantage of the numerous food trucks parked on the grounds while visiting with vendors that set up shop throughout the event space.
During the event, several booths were set up that provided important information and resources, including mental health services, for members of the LGBTQ community and their families. In addition, it also raised awareness to the struggles facing LGBTQ youth.
According to The Trevor Project, an estimated 1.8 million LGBTQ youth have serious thoughts of committing suicide each year in the U.S. Due to factors such as discrimination and social stigmatization, LGBTQ youths are four times as likely to commit suicide than those who identify as heterosexual.
“There’s still such a great need to create accepting and welcoming environments, and show the community that there is support,” said Edwards, who was instrumental in organizing the event. “We just keep pushing and making strides.”
