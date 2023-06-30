Communities In Schools of South Central Texas (CIS) is searching for 26 part-time members to serve at elementary schools through its new AmeriCorps program.
CIS received a grant from OneStar Foundation to create the program, which aims to meet pressing individual needs through individual connection. Members will work with CIS staff and school faculty to “empower youth in closing gaps in reading and/or math,” according to a press release. The program takes a dynamic team approach that includes monitoring growth, planning and implementing interventions, and building transformational relationships through working in small groups or one-on-one.
The elementary schools where members will serve are located in Seguin ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Marion ISD and Luling ISD. Training will be provided, and members will serve a minimum of 900 hours within 10 months, equaling about 25 hours a week.
They will receive a living allowance of $1,200 per month. Upon successfully completing all requirements, members will also receive an educational award of $3,447.50 that could be used for higher education expenses for themselves or a family member.
Eligible applicants will be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED and be able to pass a criminal background check.
